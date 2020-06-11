JKPM flays new recruitment rules for Class IV posts

J&K Peoples Movement (JKPM) on Thursday flayed the new recruitment rules notified for Class IV vacancies, saying the policy was against the interests of unemployed youth of J&K.

In a statement, JKPM Vice President, Syed Iqbal Tahir said the employment opportunities in Jammu and Kashmir were quite a few and scarce. “The new rules and SRO 202 have suffocated the educated youth in J&K, ” he said.

Tahir said in 2019, the then PDP-BJP government had formed a Law Commission under chairmanship of Justice (retd) M K Hanjura to examine and identity obsolete laws in J&K.

“This Commission has already recommended a reduction in probation period from five to two years under SRO 202. The recommendation was in tune and in line with office memorandum of Union Department of Personnel and Training. In that scenario, what was the urgency of notifying new recruitment rules when there was already a high powered expert committee in place to review the SRO 202,” Tahir said.

He said the SRO 202 usurps the legitimate and constitutional employment rights of the educated unemployed youth. “It is ironic that the SRO conditions will also apply to the appointment of Class IV employees,” he said.

Tahir said under the new recruitment rules the local youth of districts with limited education facilities would be at loss in open competitions with the youth of educationally advanced districts.

He criticised the government for insisting the candidates to produce Domicile Certificates at the end of the recruitment process, saying that the existing PRCs must be accepted, otherwise, there will be a question mark in the minds of unemployed youth regarding government intentions.

Tahir said the JKPM believes that recruitment rules for Class-IV jobs were completely “prejudicial in nature” and should be rolled back and modified in accordance with the standard rules governing the recruitment processes across the country.