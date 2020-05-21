JKPM opposes new domicile rules

J&K Peoples Movement (J&KPM) on Thursday opposed issuance of Jammu and Kashmir Grant of Domicile Certificate (Procedure) Rules, saying the move was aimed to disempower people of J&K.

In a statement, JKPM Vice President Feroze Peerzada said these rules were aimed at disempowering people and effecting demographic change in J&K.

“These rules are not acceptable to our party. Also, the timing of these rules is so inappropriate as whole of J&K is under lockdown,” said Peerzada.

He said there was no elected government in place in J&K wherein the legislature could have thoroughly discussed and deliberated upon eligibility criteria for availing domicile credentials. Another JKPM Vice President, Syed IqbalTahir said the rules have been issued when the constitutional validity of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Act was under challenge in a number of petitions before the Supreme Court.

“This exercise appears to be similar to the NRC exercise. For non-residents, it has been made easy to get domicile certificate. They just need a mere ration card or a document of proof of residence and they can even apply for and receive the certificate electronically,” he said.