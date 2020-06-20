JKPM seeks shifting of all Move offices to Srinagar

Kashmir, Today's Paper
Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Movement (JKPM) on Saturday has expressed anguish over the administration order whereby various departments have been ordered to continue functioning from Jammu secretariat.

In a statement, the party Vice President Syed Iqbal Tahir termed the decision of creating two functioning secretariats instead of full Darbar Move from Jammu to Srinagar an “illogical move.”

“Retaining half of the administrative departments in Jammu civil secretariat and shifting few departments to Srinagar capital is bound to create inconvenience to people from Kashmir. This is unfair and unjust” said Tahir.

He asked the government to shift all secretariat departments from Jammu to Srinagar to keep up with the tradition of annual Darbar Move in letter and spirit.

