UBEER NAQUSHBANDI
Srinagar,
UPDATED: August 24, 2020, 12:13 AM

JKPM 'sidelined' as parties unite to seek restoration of J&K's special status

Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Movement (JKPM) which was a signatory to “Gupkar declaration” last year, has been “sidelined” after six political parties on Saturday announced to strive for restoration of J&K’s pre August 5 position.

JKPM was among the political parties which had “unanimously resolved under Gupkar Declaration to defend identity, autonomy and special status of J&K”.

On 4 August 2019, a day before J&K’s special status was abrogated and the state was bifurcated into two Union territories, JKPM, then headed by Shah Faesal, who recently announced his departure from politics, was signatory to the declaration — announced at the residence of National Conference President, Farooq Abdullah.

In a first major political development post August last year, the political parties, including National Conference, Peoples Democratic Party, Congress, Peoples Conference, CPI-M and Awami National Conference, in continuation of the Gupkar Declaration, forged an alliance to “strive for restoration of Article 370, Article 35A, Constitution of J&K, and restoration of the statehood to J&K”.

JKPM’s interim President, Feroze Peerzada said his party was not informed about the development.

“No, they have not informed me, neither was I called. It looks strange,” said Peerzada.

The development comes two days after Farooq Abdullah held a meeting with his party’s leaders, following which he had announced the regional parties stand by the Gupkar Declaration.

