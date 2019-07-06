JKPM VP calls on DG National Testing Agency

JKPM Vice President Syed Iqbal Tahir called on Vineet Joshi, Director-General National Testing Agency (NTA) at his office in Noida, UP.
On the occassion, Tahir apprised the NTA officials about inconvenience caused to Kashmir and Ladakh based aspirants of JEE, UGC -NET,NEET, CMAT, GMAT,AIAGPT and other competitive exams conducted by the NTA due to allocation of examination centres to them outside the Kashmir and Ladakh.
JKPM spokesperson in a statement said Tahir informed NTA that the key objectives of NTA was to improve quality in education by administering efficient, transparent, fair and international level assessments. “NTA should provide a congenial and convenient examination set-up for holding of various competitive examinations. Unfortunately, it has been noticed that as far as Kashmir/Ladakh based aspirants are concerned, the NTA is repeatedly resorting to unfriendly ways and means which cause them great inconvenience,” Tahir informed the D G NTA.
Tahir said setting up of exam centres outside Kashmir and Ladakh causes huge inconvenience to the aspirants in view of the dilapidated and unpredictable condition of the Jammu-Srinagar National highway and extreme hot weather conditions outside JK.
“Exam centres for various competitive tests were always based in Srinagar even before the NTA came into existence. Sky-rocketing air fares and travelling to exam centres outsides Kashmir/Ladakh involves huge expenses which is unbearable for most of the aspirants from Kashmir/Ladakh.” Tahir said.
Tahir requested the DG to redress grievance of aspiring candidates by setting up of adequate number of exam centres in Kashmir and Ladakh on a permanent basis.
“The Director General assured JKPM Vice President that their demand would be looked into sympathetically at the earliest,” the statement added.