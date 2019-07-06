JKPM VP calls on DG National Testing Agency

JKPM Vice President Syed Iqbal Tahir called on Vineet Joshi, Director-General National Testing Agency (NTA) at his office in Noida, UP.

Also Read | New scheme to refund service tax on anvil

On the occassion, Tahir apprised the NTA officials about inconvenience caused to Kashmir and Ladakh based aspirants of JEE, UGC -NET,NEET, CMAT, GMAT,AIAGPT and other competitive exams conducted by the NTA due to allocation of examination centres to them outside the Kashmir and Ladakh.

JKPM spokesperson in a statement said Tahir informed NTA that the key objectives of NTA was to improve quality in education by administering efficient, transparent, fair and international level assessments. “NTA should provide a congenial and convenient examination set-up for holding of various competitive examinations. Unfortunately, it has been noticed that as far as Kashmir/Ladakh based aspirants are concerned, the NTA is repeatedly resorting to unfriendly ways and means which cause them great inconvenience,” Tahir informed the D G NTA.

Tahir said setting up of exam centres outside Kashmir and Ladakh causes huge inconvenience to the aspirants in view of the dilapidated and unpredictable condition of the Jammu-Srinagar National highway and extreme hot weather conditions outside JK.

“Exam centres for various competitive tests were always based in Srinagar even before the NTA came into existence. Sky-rocketing air fares and travelling to exam centres outsides Kashmir/Ladakh involves huge expenses which is unbearable for most of the aspirants from Kashmir/Ladakh.” Tahir said.

Also Read | Draft Srinagar Master Plan

Tahir requested the DG to redress grievance of aspiring candidates by setting up of adequate number of exam centres in Kashmir and Ladakh on a permanent basis.

“The Director General assured JKPM Vice President that their demand would be looked into sympathetically at the earliest,” the statement added.