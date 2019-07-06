Kashmir
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: July 7, 2019, 12:57 AM

JKPM VP calls on DG National Testing Agency

Seeks permanent exam centres for competitive exams in Srinagar
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: July 7, 2019, 12:57 AM

JKPM Vice President Syed Iqbal Tahir called on Vineet Joshi, Director-General National Testing Agency (NTA) at his office in Noida, UP.

On the occassion, Tahir apprised the NTA officials about inconvenience  caused to Kashmir and Ladakh based aspirants of JEE, UGC -NET,NEET, CMAT, GMAT,AIAGPT and other competitive exams conducted by the NTA due to allocation of  examination centres to them outside the Kashmir and Ladakh.

Trending News

Petrol, diesel price hiked, customs duty raised on 75 items

Citizen friendly, future-oriented budget: PM

Disappointed, but there may be some hope in details: J&K Inc.

Hizb militant killed in Shopian encounter

JKPM spokesperson in a statement said Tahir informed NTA that the key objectives of NTA was to improve  quality in education by administering efficient, transparent, fair and international level assessments. “NTA should  provide a congenial and  convenient examination set-up for holding of various competitive examinations. Unfortunately, it has been noticed that as far as Kashmir/Ladakh based aspirants are concerned, the NTA is repeatedly resorting to unfriendly ways and means which cause them great  inconvenience,” Tahir informed the D G NTA.

Tahir said  setting up of exam centres outside Kashmir and Ladakh causes huge inconvenience to the aspirants in view of the dilapidated and unpredictable condition of the Jammu-Srinagar National highway and extreme hot  weather conditions outside JK.

“Exam centres for various competitive tests were always based in Srinagar even before the NTA came into existence. Sky-rocketing air fares and  travelling to exam centres outsides Kashmir/Ladakh involves  huge expenses which is unbearable for most of the  aspirants from Kashmir/Ladakh.” Tahir said.

Latest News
Greater Kashmir

Stray dog population growing at alarming rate in Leh

Six die in attack near Pakistani consulate in Afghanistan

Taliban key commander, 18 others killed in Afghan fighting

PM Modi slams 'professional pessimists' for criticising government's vision

Rahul granted bail in defamation case by Bihar court

Tahir  requested the DG to redress grievance of aspiring candidates by setting up of adequate number of exam centres in Kashmir and Ladakh on a permanent basis.     

“The Director General assured JKPM Vice President that their demand would be looked into sympathetically at the earliest,” the statement added.

Related News