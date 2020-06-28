JKPSCC asks parents to deposit tuition fee

J&K Private School Coordination Committee (JKPSCC) has appealed to the parents to deposit their pending fee.

A statement by president JKPSCC Showkat M Chowdhary said parents should comply with the order of the principal secretary School Education Department.

“The parents who really deserve the concession would be duly considered. However, parents should not misunderstand deserving individuals as the entire population has been affected due to lockdown. However, there are some genuine and deserving cases whose merit needs to be considered. For them schools would not back out.”

“The managing committee however said there are many low budget schools which have already kept low fees and can’t afford any concession or their school functioning would be badly hampered and can also threaten their closure.”

The Managing Committee appealed to the parents to take up any issue regarding the tuition fee or any concession directly with the school management only.