JKPSCC welcomes DSEJ statement

J&K Private Schools Coordination Committee (JKPSCC) on Tuesday welcomed the decision of the Directorate of School Education Jammu appealing the parents to not be misled by the self-styled persons claiming to be representing parents association.

In a statement, President JKPSCC Showkat M Chowdhary said, “The government should take strict actions against such self-styled persons who are taking advantage of the current pandemic to just only get their own political mileage.”

Chowdhary said the government has given categorical directions to the parents to deposit the tuition fee on monthly basis as has been in vogue in such previous situations also.

“It is unfortunate that some parents are misled by these self-styled persons who only have to gain some political mileage. The parents should respect the government directions and not to overrule it. As schools have always stood by the government decisions and acted on their directives to streamline the education system.”

JKPSCC has urged parents to deposit fees so that private schools don’t have to take extra burden of bank loans which will only hamper their efforts to provide quality education to the students.

“Our teachers are making every effort to provide online classes and are working even more to ensure each student receives study material and understands the topic. It is obligatory for every parent to invest in the quality education of their wards rather than to be misled,” he said.

JKPSCC said parents should directly reach out to the school management committee for any complaints.