JKRCEEA elects office bearers

Jammu and Kashmir Reserved Categories Electrical Engineers Association (JKRCEEA) Tuesday elected its office bearers.

A statement of JKRCEEA issued here said that the newly-elected office bearers include Nazir Ahmed Chowdhary as President, Junaid Ahmad Mir as General Secretary, Sanjay Singh Thakur as Chief Organiser, Javid Ahmad Khan as Chief Publicity Secretary and Mushtaq Ahmad Chowdhary as Chief Treasurer.

The statement said that Irshad Ahmad Khan has been elected as Vice President Kashmir, Anil Gupta as Vice President Jammu and Nawaz Hussain Senior as Vice President Ladakh.