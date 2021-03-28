JKRLM's five-day 'Pooshida Hunnar' mela concludes at Kashmir Haat

The five-day regional mela ‘Pooshida Hunnar’ promoting products of Self Help Groups (SHGs) of Jammu and Kashmir Rural Livelihoods Mission (JKRLM) concluded at Exhibition Ground, Kashmir Haat here.

This mega exhibition-cum-mela was held from March 23 to 27, 2021.

During the mela, 70 stalls showcasing various handlooms, handicrafts, food items, spices and non-farm products were established.

Besides these, six stalls in the food court managed by women SHGs and women entrepreneurs were also set up in the mela.

During this exhibition-cum-sale, women SHG products worth Rs 4.55 lakh were sold.

‘Pooshida Hunnar’ mela is a unique initiative taken by the JKRLM to extend a platform to the women SHGs and Producer Groups (PGs) to display and sell a wide range of products.

This would not only help urban consumers gain knowledge and access to diverse and unique SHG products at Srinagar, but also enable rural and urban women producers to showcase their products, develop market linkages and further refine their products according to current consumer preferences.

Earlier, Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Baseer Khan visited the mela and appreciated the entrepreneurship initiatives of the women SHGs and congratulated them for their noteworthy collective action toward socioeconomic empowerment of women in Jammu and Kashmir.

Additional Mission Director, JKRLM, Sham Lal while speaking at the valedictory session of ‘Pooshida Hunnar’ mela said that the event was conducted for the rural women SHGs to help them boost their knowledge and sharpen their skills in book keeping, product design, packaging, communication skills and marketing as well as e-marketing.