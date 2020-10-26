J&K's 16.2% unemployment rate distressing: Nasir

National Conference on Monday said the government has miserably failed to tackle rising unemployment saying the recent figures on the increasing unemployment rate in J&K is distressing.

In a statement, the party’s provincial president Nasir Aslam Wani expressed concern over the alarming 16.2 percent of unemployment rate in J&K. “Much clamor was built around creating jobs but in reality, the people are yet to see anything substantial.

A false impression was given that Article 370 was hampering the growth and employability in J&K. It has been more than a year since the constitutional status of the state was rescinded unconstitutionally.

So what is it now which is impeding the government to fill the vacancies on a fast track basis? Where is the much touted investment which was supposed to reach J&K? Where are the Jobs? Instead we have such alarming figures at hand while the government continues to remain mute on such issues of concern,” he said.