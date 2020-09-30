J&K's educated youth victimized as Govt lacks job policy: Congress

The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) on Wednesday accused government of victimizing educated youth of Jammu and Kashmir as it was lacking job policy.

In a statement issued to KNS, the Party spokesperson flayed the government for “step-motherly” treatment to paramedical staff and sought regularization of their services.

The J&K Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) President, G.A. Mir has expressed serious concern over the step-motherly attitude meted out to 1200 Paramedical staff working in Government Medical Colleges and its Associated Hospitals of Srinagar/Jammu and urged the Government to regularize them under SRO 384 of 2009 followed by 409 of 2013 on academic arrangements.

Mir said Paramedical staff including staff nurses/pharmacists/ etc were working for last 10 years without any break on clear vacancies, besides they have been selected through proper selection process, as per the norms laid down by the Government, but it was unfortunate to observe that their hard work and dedication failed to drew the attention of the Government towards their genuine demand of regularization.

Pertinently, a delegation of Paramedical staff approached JKPCC President in Srinagar and sought his intervention to resolve their genuine issue of regularization.

They (Paramedical Staff) were giving their best to health sector while having worked tirelessly during 2014 floods, 2016 turmoil and post August 5 2019 especially the current covid crisis, but despite that the Government seems unmoved about the long pending issue of their regularization, which has to be addressed, at right earnest, G.A. Mir said.

“Government has neither any job policy for unemployed youth nor regularization for already employed people in health and other sectors in J&K and hit out at the Govt for failing to address their genuine concerns”, Mir added