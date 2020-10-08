J&K's rural pockets to witness holistic development under B2V3: Advisor Baseer Khan

Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Baseer Ahmad Khan Thursday said that the Back to Village (B2V) programme was holistic development of rural pockets in Jammu and Kashmir.

He said that that the Back to Village (B2V) programme should not be seen as a ritualistic/routine exercise but has been rolled out after proper planning for the holistic development of the rural areas. The Advisor made these remarks while speaking at village Razwan in district Budgam while taking stock of the proceedings of the government’s ambitious B2V3 programme where a large number of people were present.

“B2V is an ambitious programme of the present administration to reach out to the people at grassroots level and involve them in the mission of equitable development. This is a well planned exercise and rolled out after giving due consideration to the aspirations and expectations of the people. The prime objective of the government is to achieve best basic amenities for inhabitants living in villages,” he said.

The Advisor said that the huge participation of the locals is a testimony to the success of the B2V1 and B2V2 phases. “I congratulate the people of this locality for participating in the third phase of B2V. This indicates the success of the earlier phases of the B2V programme, thus encouraging the locals to participate with enthusiasm,” Advisor said.