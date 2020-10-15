J&K's tourism stakeholders remember 'selfless services' of Ex-DG Tourism

Several associations and tourism stakeholders on Thursday paid tributes to former Director General, Tourism, Jammu and Kashmir, and Muhammad Ashraf Baktu— remembering his “selfless services” into the tourism sector of the erstwhile State.

Adventure Tour Operators Association of Kashmir ATOAK, J&K Ski Mountaineering Association JKSMA and J&K Mountain Biking Association JKMBA held a joint condolence meeting in Srinagar.

The members who attended the meeting expressed shock and sorrow over the sad demise of Muhammad Ashraf, former DG Tourism and former president JK Mountaineering and Hiking Club JKMHC, among others Rauf Tramboo President ATOAK and Mohammad Yusuf General Secretary Winter Games Association took part in the condolence meeting and paid rich tributes to Ashraf.

Notably Ashraf was multifaceted personality. A columnist, a great social worker, an authority on adventure tourism. Besides being an avid adventurer he was a great adventure promoter.

Muhammad Yusuf, General Secretary WGAJK while paying tributes to Muhammad Ashraf said that he would sent scores of boys to different adventure institutes in the country and abroad for mountaineering and skiing courses.