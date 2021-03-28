J&K's traditional parties running away from their commitments: Altaf Bukhari

Apni Party President Altaf Bukhari Sunday said that the traditional political parties of Jammu and Kashmir had made hollow promises during the District Development Council (DDC) polls.

An Apni Party statement issued here said that addressing a day-long party convention at Damhal-Hajipora in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district, Bukhari said that such political parties in J&K had once again got exposed for their double-dealing and deceitful politics carried out for avid and ulterior electoral gains.

“Why are those political parties who had promised restoration of Articles 370 and Article 35-A through DDC elections mum? They possess no sense of shame or feel remorseful for deceiving and playing with the emotions of the people,” he said.

Bukhari said that the people of J&K should hold them accountable for their misdeeds and political gimmickry.

“These political parties must answer about the promises made with the people prior to DDC polls or otherwise Apni Party would be forced to unveil their two-faced designs,” he said.

Bukhari said that Apni Party had never resorted to emotive sloganeering or stressed on frivolous issues that hardly affect normal public life in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Apni Party adheres to the principle of ‘politics of truth’ and has always focused on concrete issues that are relevant to the welfare of the people. For that our one-year journey is ample proof of what we have achieved so far and what else is rigorously being followed up in the interest of public welfare,” he said.

Bukhari reiterated that regaining statehood was the core demand of Apni Party.

“Statehood is indispensable for such a vast region as J&K. An erstwhile state like Jammu and Kashmir cannot be managed by a bureaucratic regime. We urge the Government of India to go for restoration of statehood to J&K at the earliest so that democratic process would start accordingly in a proper manner,” he said.