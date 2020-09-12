JKSACS conducts sensitisation programme

As part of its continued IEC campaign, Jammu and Kashmir AIDS Control Society (JKSACS) today conducted a Sensitisation programme in Gurudwara Chavee Patshai of district Baramulla.

The programme is being conducted under the directions of Financial Commissioner, Health and Medical Education, Atal Dulloo.

At the outset, Dr. Tara Singh, President, Guruduwara Chavee Patshai Baramulla, gave the welcome address and highlighted the importance of sensitisation programmes during the current COVID19 situation.

Medical Officer, GMC, Baramulla Dr Asif, gave a detailed information about the COVID19 pandemic, its impact on the human body and how the transmission can be stopped with strict adherence to the social distancing and wearing of masks during the gatherings at the religious places.

Dr. Mushtaq Ahmad Rather, Project Director Jammu and Kashmir AIDS Control Society highlighted the impact of the proper dissemination of the information on COVID19 to the masses and the effective role that the religious leaders can play in curbing the pandemic.

The Chief Guest Deputy Commissioner (DC) Baramulla, Dr. G. N. Itoo, highlighted the implications of this pandemic having the potential to cripple affected communities.