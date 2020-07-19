JKSCD demands consultant post for each specialty

Jammu and Kashmir Society of Consultant Doctors (JKSCD) working in the health department expressed their dismay over the senior consultants posts earmarked for limited specialties and demanded consultant posts to be allocated for each specialty.

“Specialties like SPM, which has a foremost role to play in the present COVID-19 crisis does not have a single allocated consultant post in our department and more than eight specialties including the critical care specialty of Anaesthesia is not represented for senior consultant posts at all not to forget Psychiatry in the present crisis as well,” said JKSCD in their statement.

They further added that the present process in promotions is not only “insubstantial” but is also not inclusive enough and thereby undermines not only promotional opportunities but also significantly hinders consultants’ career progression.

It gives way for selective promotions to few and nothing for others which by itself is discriminatory. On the financial front there seems to be no issue as well.

JKSCD appealed the LG Murmu, the Advisor Health and the Financial Commissioner Health and Medical Education to look into this genuine issue.