JKSDA condoles demise of its treasurer Bashir Damna

J&K Sports Development Association (JKSDA) has condoled the demise of its treasurer Bashir Damna who passed away on Friday.

In statement issued, JKSDA President Bashir Ahmed Malik, Vice President Altaf ur Rehman and senior member Mushtaq Bashir termed the demise of Bashir Damna as a big loss for the sports fraternity of J&K.

“Damna was also associated with various other sports organisations and was a long term member of J&K Football Association. He was also at the forefront of promoting sports and sportspersons,” the statement said.

“It is big loss for all of us and particularly whole sports fraternity. We pray to Almighty to grant him a place in heaven and give his family strength to bear this irreparable loss,” the statement quoted Bashir Ahmad Malik.