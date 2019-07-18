JKSRTC to start night service from Srinagar to Jammu from August 15

For the comfort of commuters, Jammu and Kashmir State Road Transport Corporation (JKSRTC) has decided to start night service from Jammu to Srinagar and vice-versa after 15th August 2019.

The decision was taken during a meeting chaired by Principal Secretary Transport Department Dr Asgar Hassan Samoon. MD JKSRTC, RTO Kashmir, SSP Srinagar, SSP Traffic Srinagar, and other officials were also present in the meeting, said an official spokesman.

It was revealed that presently people are facing a lot of difficulties to reach Jammu or Srinagar due to non-availability of night service. Therefore, it is important that a service of this sort should be started at an earliest.

Dr. Samoon directed the officers to dedicate two luxurious buses for the smooth journey of commuters for night service so that people can avail the facility to reach to their destination without worrying about the time.

Dr. Samoon also asked the officials to give wide publicity to the facility started by the JKSRTC, besides a dedicated helpline number should be established for the convenience of people.