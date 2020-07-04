JKSSB holds 172nd board meeting

The 172nd Board meeting of the J&K Services Selection Board was held under the Chairmanship of Khalid Jahangir, Chairman, J&K Services Selection Board at Central office JKSSB, SehkariBhawan, Bahu Plaza, Jammu.

The meeting was attended by the Members of the Board, M. ShafiqChak, PritamLalAtri and HarvinderKour, Controller of Examination JKSSB Musheer Ahmad Mirza, Secretary, JKSSB Mr. RanjeetSingh, officers/officials assisted the Board in conduct of its proceedings.

Kashmir based Members which include Nazir Ahmad Khwaza, AshiqHussain Lily and Prof Tasleema Peer attended the meeting through video-conferencing. In addition, Under Secretary Kashif, AO JKSSB AltafHussain, Under Secretary Harjinder Singh and other officials assisted the meeting through video-conferencing from Srinagar.

The agenda of the meeting included only cases of withheld recommendations relating to various posts like Jr Staff Nurses of Five new GMC’s, Teachers and Junior Assistant (Migrants), NaibTehsildar, Dental Technician GMC, MRW, Driver GMC’s, etc.

The Board examined 47casesand after due deliberations decided to approve release of recommendations in respect of 31 cases. Five candidates were declared as Not Eligible for not possessing requisite qualification as per Indent/Advertisement. In addition, 11 cases were deferred for seeking further clarifications/information from various authorities.

The Kashmir based members raised certain issues relating to office accommodation, office equipment, stationery, etc. for which appropriate directions were passed to the concerned officers of the Board. Further, directions were given for identification of a suitable Govt/private building at Srinagar, following which the matter would be taken up with the General Administration Department for seeking necessary approval.