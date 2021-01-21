JKSSB holds on to 'archaic' norms

Instead of upgrading to global norms where grades have replaced marks, Jammu Kashmir Service Selection Board (JKSSB) in a surprise move is demanding outside universities to follow its archaic norms by refusing to entertain their standard certificates.

The issue has marred the selection of hundreds of the candidates who had applied for the post of Panchayat Accountant Assistant (PAA).

The exam for the post was conducted by the JKSSB in November last year followed by the declaration of the results in the last week of December.

However, the selected candidates who have pursued their undergraduate or postgraduate courses from outside colleges and universities have been asked by the JKSSB to produce a “bonafide certificate” from the concerned institutions as per the format devised by the JKSSB.

The “bonafide certificate” produced by the universities outside J&K in favour of the students authenticates the character of the student was satisfactory during the course and also authenticates that the degree had been awarded to the students on merit.

However, the applicants said that JKSSB in its format has asked the students to get the marks details, residence and date of birth authenticated by the universities.

“The universities outside don’t mention marks details, residence and date of birth in bonafide certificates. Rather, they give transcripts for all semester marks. A student can’t ask a university to change the format of its bonafide certificate for him or for the JKSSB,” the applicants said. “The shortlisted candidates are not against getting bonafide certificate from the universities but demand that the issue about the format be resolved.”

There are around 1889 vacancies of PAA for which JKSSB has shortlisted around 4000 candidates for document verification.

Among those who have been called for document verification include over 300 candidates who pursued their degrees from outside universities and have been asked to get the “bonafide certificate” as per JKSSB format.

“The candidates are literally begging their university authorities outside J&K to give them the certificate in the JKSSB format but they refuse to change their format. The universities are not ready to change their format which is accepted by institutions throughout India,” the aggrieved candidates said.

They said the shortlisted candidates for the PAA posts could have obtained their “bonafide certificate” from the outside universities by applying online on the university website.

“However, we have been forced by JKSSB to travel to their universities for getting the bonafide certificate as per their format but all of us are returning disappointed. JKSSB refuses to upgrade its own system but wants outside universities to follow its old norm,” the candidates said.

They urged the JKSSB authorities to consider the “bonafide certificates” of the candidates as per their respective university formats.

“The JKSSB can send our documents to the concerned institutions to cross check our scores,” the candidates said.

Chairman JKSSB, Khalid Jehangir told Greater Kashmir that the matter would be looked into.

“It is a very small issue and will be resolved in the interest of the candidates,” he said. “They should not be worried about it.”