JKSSRB Class IV examination conducted smoothly

The JKSSB Class-IV examination scheduled for today passed smoothly across Kashmir. The concerned district administrations had made adequate arrangements for holding the examination in transparent manner at all the established centres.

The examination will continue on Feb 28 and March 1, 2021 also.

Apart from appointing nodal officers, observers and magistrates, necessary training was imparted to the examination staff. The senior officers of district administrations visited the examination centres and took on the spot stock of the examination process there.

At Budgam: The Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Budgam visited many examination centers across the district. He said that every effort has been made to ensure examination is conducted in a free and transparent manner.

He said arrangements were efficiently put in place and pro actively executed to ensure that candidates shall not face any kind of inconvenience.

At Ganderbal: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ganderbal, Shafqat Iqbal inspected various examination centers setup across the district. As many as six centers for 2705 students were set up within the district among which 2314 appeared in the examination.

The DC directed the concerned officers to ensure availability of all basic amenities to the candidates. Meanwhile, Magistrates and videographers were deployed at all the examination centers besides district police had also put in place all necessary security arrangements for smooth conduct of examination.

At Pulwama: In Pulwama the district administration had put up adequate arrangements at all the 11 centers to ensure that the exams are conducted smoothly in a fair and transparent manner. The Deputy Commissioner Pulwama, Dr Raghav Langer also visited many examination centres and inquired about the arrangements made thereof.

At Kupwara: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kupwara, Imam Din inspected various centres established for JKSSB Class IV examination in the district.

He inspected various examination centres including Government Degree College Bohipora, GHSS Salkote and BHSS Kupwara and took stock of arrangements made for smooth conduct of the examination.

Expressing his satisfaction over the arrangements, the DC directed the Centre Observers, Magistrates and Superintendents to ensure better coordination for fair and smooth conduct of the examination in the district.