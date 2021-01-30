JKTF delegation meets LG's Advisor

A delegation of Jammu Kashmir Teachers Forum (JKTF) Saturday met Advisor to Lieutenant Governor Rajiv Bhatnagar at civil secretariat Jammu to bring the issues of the teacher’s community to his notice.

A statement of the forum issued here said that the delegation led by the JKTF President Muhammad Akbar Khan briefed the LG’s advisor about the problems faced by the teacher community.

The statement said JKTF told the LG’s advisor that the students had been the worst of sufferers during the COVID19 period and now that the situation was easing out, they should be allowed to attend the schools while strictly adhering to the SOPs prescribed to control and fight this pandemic.

It said that they also told the LG’s advisor to have the rationalisation of teaching staff on the prescribed format of pupil-teacher ratio keeping in consideration the need of at least one subject expert at any cost.

The statement said that they also demanded implementation of ‘Aao School Chalay’ scheme in Jammu division after its success in Kashmir division.

It said that the delegation pleaded for upgradation of infrastructure on smart basis in entire government-run education sector.