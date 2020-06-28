JKTF lauds community teaching idea, execution

Jammu Kashmir Teachers’ Forum (JKTF) lauded the idea of “community teaching” for the students and the way it was executed by various stake-holders to make it a success.

In a meeting co-chaired by the president, JKTF Muhammad Akbar Khan and provincial president JKTF Muhammad Afzal Bhat, the participants lauded the role of Principal Secretary School Education DrAsgar Samoon and Director School Education Kashmir Muhammad Younis Malik for introducing innovative and remarkable idea of community teaching.

Besides, the role of village heads, retired teachers, local educated youth, and all the local teachers who started the community schooling in their areas immediately was also greatly lauded. “The step shall be a great success as it is aimed to reach to all and sundry, every single student however economically weak they are, can avail this opportunity,” the president JKTF said.

He added that now that the process has started gaining impetus, it becomes our moral duty and ethical responsibility to be at the beck and call of the society in general and to our students in particular.

It must be impressed upon all the district president, zonal presidents of JKTF to keep themselves and their entire resources readily available to the community The meeting was attended by central and provincial members and all the district presidents of Kashmir division, of the form through video-conferencing.