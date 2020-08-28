JKUC holds Urdu essay writing competition

Scores of students from several government and non-government educational institutions participated in the first ever Urdu essay writing competition organized by Jammu Kashmir Urdu Council, which concluded here on Friday.

According to a statement issue here, more than 196 students of classes between 8 and 12 belonging to different government as well as private institutions and religious Madrasas across Jammu and Kashmir participated in the competition.

Hyza Sajad of Rawalpora, Srinagar (Mallinson Girls School, Srinagar) has secured first position in the competition. Razia Sultan from Hajjan Bandipora (Zoun Islamic School Hajin) stood second while Mehro Muzaffar of Seer Hamdan Islamabad (Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Seer Hamdan) was adjudged third.

The activity was aimed at connecting the students, their parents and teachers with Urdu language. Moreover the students in Jammu Kashmir, particularly in the valley, who have been confined to homes for last more than a year, took it as a positive and interesting activity as Urdu Council brought participant students to the spectrum of educational and literary activity with whatever little resources available. Out of 196 essays received by the council through email, 55 were from the students of government run schools. Few students enrolled in religious Madrasas also participated in the activity. Besides from all the valley based districts, entries were received from Jammu, Rajouri, Doda and Ramban districts as well. Boys and girls equally contested the event, however, the girl participants stood as winners as first three first positions were bagged by girls. Out of 10 consolation prizes also, girls took away five. Ten consolation prizes have gone to the following students as per merit: Mir Asrar, Srinagar (Iqbal Memorial Institute), Zuha Parvez, Islamabad (Radiant Public school), Abrar Nabi Rather & Suhaib Ullah, Gandarbal (both Hill Top school), Shafiya Latief, Ramban (Govt. Hr. Sec. School, Qasaban, Jammu), Rashid Manaan, Bagi Islam Baramulla (Govt. Hr. Sec. School, Baramulla), Amreeza Ashiq, KP Road, Islamabad (Radiant public school), Karamat Kamran, Gandarbal (Hill Top school), Muskan Shabir Bijbihara (Govt. Girls Hr. Sec. School, Bijbihara) and Syedah Seerat Geelani, Uri (Noorul Aloom school, Boniyar). The winners of the competition would be awarded cash prizes and certificates etc. at the hands Principal Secretary School Education Dr. Asgar Hassan Samoon and other personalities at a function to be scheduled and notified separately. The Urdu council has also announced to award certificates to all the participant students. JK Urdu Council had this year in June/July invited write ups from the students of government and private schools of classes between 8 and 12 and those enrolled in religious Madrasas. Interesting students were asked to write an essay of about 300 to 350 words in Urdu on the subject ‘’URDU ZUBAN….HAMARI ZAROORAT’’ and email it to Urdu council. The council received 196 essays from different districts of Jammu and Kashmir divisions. The write ups thus received were sent to a three member penal of experts of education and literature, including Shafi Shakir, M. Yaseen Qadri and Suhail Saalim.