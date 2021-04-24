JKVDA e-celebrates World Veterinary Day

Jammu and Kashmir Veterinary Doctors Association (JKVDA) celebrated the World Veterinary Day in online mode due to the current COVID circumstances.

According to a statement issued here, the theme of this year was “Veterinarian response to COVID 19”. Most of the members participated in the online event and the speakers stressed on upcoming harder days due to COVID second wave.

The event was hosted by Dr Ishfaq Dhobi, Gen Secretary JKVDA and presided by Dr M Ishaq Bhat, President JKVDA. Dr Zaffar Iqbal welcomed the participants and presented the essence of the theme of the day.

Dr Basharat A Kuthu, JD Farms and Rafiq A Shah, DSHO Kulgam highlighted the role played by Veterinarians in containing COVID 19 Pandemic. They enlightened the participants about the administrative role assigned to Vets and how successfully they managed the tasks assigned.

Dr Imran while talking in the event specified the role played by Vets in testing and research. Dr Asima Zehra highlighted the role of vets in Public health and the importance of more awareness among the masses regarding zoonotic diseases.

Dr Datu Saleem, Ex President JKVDA commended the efforts put by vets at various levels for fighting the COVID 19 pandemic. The event was concluded with thanks giving to all COVID warriors and with the commitment to continue their efforts in fighting covid 19 Pandemic.