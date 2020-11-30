Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Jammu,
UPDATED: December 1, 2020, 1:01 AM

JKWRRA holds programme on flood mitigation

Representational Photo

Jammu and Kashmir Water Resources Regulatory Authority (JKWWRA) held a capacity building programme on flood mitigation for the engineers of Jammu and Kashmir.

A statement of JKWRRA issued here said its chairperson Ghanshyam Jha threw light on the subject on the basis of his vast experience being former chairman of Central Water Commission (CWC).

The AEE of JKWRRA Muzamil Ahmad Rafiqi delivered the welcome address.

Director CWC, Sunil Kumar enlightened the engineers with regard to various relevant models for flood mitigation and management.

