JKYA holds seminar in Kangan

Jammu and Kashmir Youth Alliance on Sunday organised a one-day seminar “Youth Against Corruption” at Kangan town.

In a statement here a JKYA spokesman said that the chief guests on the occasion were Sub divisional Police Officer Kanagan Sheikh Tahir Amin and Sub Divisional Police Officer KanganMasratHashim.

The initial proceedings of the seminar were started by JKYA district Ganderbal president, Sajad Farooq Rather.

The chief guest Tahir Amin said, “The youth need to be engaged. More youth need to take the lead.

Every person has his own dignity and fundamental rights. Corruption also affects the fundamental rights. We should be honest to ourselves. Until and unless we are not honest, we can’t control corruption.”