JKYF felicitated for 'exemplary' humanitarian services

The Uri Sub-District Administration Thursday felicitated J&K Yateem Foundation for “exemplary contribution” in rescue, relief and rehabilitation services rendered in post October 8 earthquake that caused devastation in Uri area of north Kashmir in 2005.

According to a statement issued here, a function in this regard was organized at Government Degree College, Uri in Baramulla which was attended by people from walks of life to pay tributes to all those who rendered humanitarian services following devastating earthquake that also took toll of human lives and massive damage to the properties of people both in Uri and across LoC. The function was attended by Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Reyaz Ahmad Malik and Tanveer Ahmad Andrabi, Principal, Government Degree College, Uri.

The speakers recalled the extraordinary relief, rescue and rehablitation operations carried out by J&K Yateem Foundation, in the wake of devastating Oct 8 earthquake.

District Representative, JKYF Baramulla, Shiekh Abdul Gani received the memento on behalf of the Organization.

Pertinently, a team of volunteers led by former Chairman Muhammad Rafiq Lone had camped in Uri to carry out the rehabilitation programme for the survivors in the devastating natural calamity.