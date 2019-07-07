JKYF holds training session for volunteers

Also Read | New scheme to refund service tax on anvil

J&K Yateem Foundation (JKYF) held ‘special training cum sensitization session’ for senior volunteers at its central office here on Sunday, a statement said.

it said the daylong session was attended by over 70 senior volunteers including district heads from all the district units of Kashmir region, discussed, debated and deliberated upon the novel ways and means to strengthen the social service sector.

“The session called for adopting best policies and practices for putting in place the sustainable and long term welfare and rehabilitation process of needy and the underprivileged sections of people in the state,” the statement said, adding that “the participants stressed the need to carry forward the common noble mission of social service with absolute accountability and transparency to uphold the trust of the common people and also that of contributors, donors and other well wishers of the cause.”