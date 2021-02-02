JKYF volunteers save critically-ill patient in Bandipora

J&K Yateem Foundation (JKYF) volunteers on Monday helped save precious life in north Kashmirs Bandipora village.

A spokesperson said last night in sub-zero temperature, JKYF Bandipora unit received an SOS that a critically ill 52-year-old patient, Gh Rasool from Bonakote village of the district needed immediate shifting to Srinagar hospital for emergency treatment. Given the urgency, JKYF rushed its ambulance at 3 A.M. during the intervening night of January 31 & February 01 and shifted the patient to SMHS Hospital Srinagar, he said.

Braving slippery road conditions, the ambulance driver Nissar Ahmad Khan while holding nerves in the chilling cold made it possible to reach the hospital in minimal possible time, they said.

The patient was admitted and provided timely medical intervention thereby helping in saving a precious human life.

The family members of the patient and people in general in the district appreciated the service of J&K Yateem Foundation volunteers.

JKYF Chairman Mohammad Ahsan Rather and all other district volunteers have appreciated the courageous act of ambulance driver Nissar Khan, the spokesperson said.