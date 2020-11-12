Job aspirants stage protest

The aspirants who appeared in exams for drivers’ posts in Fire and Emergency Services department on Thursday staged a protest at Press Enclave here over delay in selection process.

The aspirants requested the Lieutenant Governor to direct for speeding up the verification process of the candidates who have been selected for the posts.

“The department advertised the posts in 2013. So far, they have conducted the exams on three occasions for the same posts. The results were finally declared on October 3 but we were shocked to find that most of the qualified aspirants have not been selected,” said an aspirant. “We have evidence of some candidates who have been selected in the final list but do not possess the required eligibility as per the notification,” he said.

The aspirants requested the Lieutenant Governor to look into the matter and order a probe to provide justice to the deserving candidates. “We have decided to go on a hunger strike from Monday if the authorities fail to do justice with us,” they said.