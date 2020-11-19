Job aspirants urge authorities to re-advertise withdrawn posts

Worried over the delay in re-advertisement of various posts withdrawn earlier by the Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS), scores of job aspirants Thursday urged the authorities to re-advertise all such posts.

These job aspirants said that the SKIMS authorities earlier advertised various posts which include advertise Notice No 01 of 2015 dated January 8, 2015; Notice No 05 of 2016 dated May 3, 2016; Notice No 08 of 2016 dated December 29, 2016; Notice No 01 of 2017 dated February 01, 2017; Notice No 04 of 2017 dated June 17, 2017; Notice No 04 of 2017 dated June 17, 2017 and Notice No 02 of 2018 dated July 23, 2018.

“In terms of instructions of the government order no 654 JK (GAD) of 2020 dated June 19, 2020, the posts advertised under various advertisement numbers are hereby withdrawn,” reads the order issued by the SKIMS authorities vide No SKIMS 302, 13, 18, 14/2020-3439-48, dated September 10, 2020.

The job aspirants said that following the administration’s instructions about the withdrawal of various posts, the SKIMS authorities too had withdrawn all such advertisement notices with the assurance that all such posts would be re-advertised.

“The authorities are supposed to re-advertise all such posts, however, over two months have passed but the authorities have not re-advertised these posts. With the result, all job aspirants are frustrated,” said Ghulam Rasool, a job aspirant.

“Scores of such job aspirants are on the verge of crossing age limit. So, further delay will prove a catastrophe for them,” he said.

The Jammu and Kashmir Service Selection Board (JKSSB) vide its order No SSB/Secy/sel/2020/3216-28 dated September 10, 2020 had withdrawn over 1000 posts of various departments.

The notice issued in this regard reads, “In pursuance of instructions conveyed by the General Administration Department in terms of the government order No 654-JK (GSD) of 2020 dated June 19, 2020, various posts of various departments are hereby withdrawn for reference back to the GAD for further necessary action.”