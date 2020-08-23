Joint resolution on Article 370 significant move: Tarigami

CPI-M leader, MY Yousuf Tarigami on Sunday said the situation in J&K was disappointing and hopelessness has engulfed the region due to the BJP government’s wrong decisions and policies.

He said the joint resolution of six political parties stating they will strive for reverting to pre-August 5, 2019, position was a significant decision. “It is the responsibility of the political parties to get the people out of this hopeless situation and it is a welcome step that they have initiated the process,” Tarigami said.

He said: “We expect more people from all regions and communities to join this process so that the dignity of J&K is restored. We stand by the unity and diversity of the historic state of Jammu and Kashmir. Any division of the state is unacceptable to people of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh.”

Tarigami said foundations of the relationship between J&K and Union of India were “assaulted” on 5 August 2019 and it was followed by “repressive measures meant to silence people and coerce them into submission.” “However, unanimity amongst political parties to collectively struggle to get back the special status and restore constitutional guarantees forcibly taken away is a welcome step,” he said.