Joint strategy need of hour: Qayoom Wani

People’s Democratic Party (PDP) leader Abdul Qayoom Wani Tuesday said that a joint strategy is the need of the hour in wake of the prevailing confusion on Article 35-A.

Welcoming party president’s call for an all party meet, Wani said in a statement, “The initiative is much needed and I am happy that National Conference president, Farooq Abdullah, besides other leaders of different regional parties have agreed to it.”

He said that Article 370 and 35-A are sacred and can’t be scrapped.

The PDP leader also urged the government to come clear on the present situation, so that the people of the state feel secure.

