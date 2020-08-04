Journalist Shibli detained under 107 CrPC, shifted to Central Jail

Kashmir journalist, Qazi Shibli has been booked under 107 CrPC and shifted to Central Jail here.

This is for the second time that Shibli, editor of “The Kashmiriyat” has been detained since August last year.

Last week, he was summoned by the police and kept under detention since Friday, a day before Eid. “He has been detained under 107 CrPc” said a police official, adding he has been shifted to the Central Jail.

Earlier, Shibili was released in April this year after nine-month detention under Public Safety Act (PSA). He was lodged in a jail in Uttar Pradesh. He was detained a day after he had tweeted about deployment of additional troops in J&K in the last week of July 2019.