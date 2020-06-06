JPDCL employees demand release of ex-gratia relief

Representatives of employees today called on the Managing Director, JPDCL Jammu, Yasha Mudgal and discussed issues related to regularization of daily rated staff and promotion in various categories against the vacant posts.

According to statement, MD informed that the amnesty scheme regarding recovery of arrears has been extended by the government for 1st , 2nd & 3rd instalment till 30th June, 2020, 31st July, 2020 & 31st August 2020.

The other issues raised by the employees were coverage of the field staff of various levels under the COVID-19 insurance scheme at par with the similarly situated employees of the Union Government.

The MD assured that the issue would be taken up with the Government at the appropriate time. Besides, insurance the representative also sought release of payment under ex-gratia relief to the beneficiaries.

“Regularization of Daily Rated Workers and promotion in various categories against the vacant posts was also brought into the notice of Managing Director.”