JU delays holding JE 8th semester supplementary exams

Resentment is brewing among the 8th semester Bachelor of Engineering (BE) students of Engineering Colleges of Jammu University against the varsity administration for delaying their supplementary exams.

The delay by JU in holding their supplementary exams is proving costly for the students as the move has resulted in delay in completion of their engineering degree.

Greater Kashmir received distressed emails from students wherein they complained that the BE 8th semester students were given stepmother treatment by the university administration.

“The indifferent attitude of the university authorities has put us in distress. We requested the varsity authorities to conduct our exams online as early as possible but they rejected our pleas which will result in delayed completion of our degrees,” the students said.

The students appeared in their regular BE 8th semester exams in September-October last year.

However, the students said that they were shown absent in the exams due to some technical glitches and declared unqualified despite submitting all the answers and responses successfully.

“We repeatedly requested the concerned authorities of Jammu University to take an early action to resolve the grievance of the students. After our repeated pleas, we were informed that our exams will be conducted through offline mode in February. But we were disappointed at the way things unfolded in J&K due to the second wave of COVID-19,” the student said.

The students said that they submitted a written application to the Controller of Examination, Jammu University and Dean Faculty of Engineering University of Jammu with a plea to hold their supplementary exams early so that their degree gets completed on time.

“Before COVID-19 pandemic, the supplementary exams of BE 8th semester students used to be held immediately after the result of BE 8th semester regular exams was declared. But in our case the university is delaying the supplementary exams which will cost us our future,” the students said.

The students said that they were not able to apply for jobs as well as for the admission for higher studies due to the delay by JU in holding their supplementary exams.

“Our five to six months have already gone waste,” the students said.

The students said the university authorities postponed their offline supplementary exams twice after notifying the dates.

Earlier, the exam was scheduled from April 7 and later it was scheduled from May 3.

“But both the times it was postponed,” the students said.

Demanding their 8th semester supplementary exams be conducted through online mode, the students said the university was holding all the semester exams in online mode but was adamant to conduct their supplementary exam in offline mode.

“The Ministry of Education, GoI has already directed central funded institutions to postpone all offline examination till May 31. We tried to approach the JU administration in this regard but did not get any response from them,” the students said.

They urged the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha for his intervention into the matter so that their exam is held through online mode without any delay.