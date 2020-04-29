JUHHT clarifies on certificate to Patanjali products

Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind Halal Trust (JUHHT), secretary, Niaz Ahmad Farooqui on Wednesday that all “Halal audit procedures” have been applied before issuing certificate to many of the plants of Patanjali Ayurved Limited.

“We’re one of the leading Halal certification bodies in India. In the last few days, we have observed that there is fake news being circulated in social media that the Trust has certified cow urine or products which may have cow urine in it. This fake news is being circulated mentioning the name of a company, Patanjali Ayurved Limited. We wish to assure that all the Halal audit procedures and processes have been applied and proper investigation was done before issuing Halal certificate to many of the plants of Patanjali Ayurved Limited,” said a statement.

It said a minimum of two Muslim Halal auditors including a Food Technologist inspected various Patanjali Ayurveda Ltd Plants. “We also train their staff regarding Halal compliance,” the statement said.

“We also confirm that at no stage cow urine is being used in the certified manufacturing site neither has been cow urine found to be stored in any part of the plant inspected,” the statement said. “Patanjali Ayurved Limited produces few cow urine based products in separate plants, which we have never visited nor certified. However, due to transparency declaration, they had to submit details of all the products which are Haram/cow urine based.”

“We have that list too with us and we never certified them. The certificate clearly mentions the scope of the Halal certification, the list of the products manufacturing address and other details. So there is no confusion about the products certified as Halal,” the statement said.

The statement said the Trust has certified few products of Patanjali which were produced in plants exclusively dedicated for Halal products only and having at least one Muslim employee who is part of the Halal assurance system implemented by the respective units.

“If some people have objection that we have certified a company owned by a Hindu, let me clarify that we can certify any company which produces Halal product regardless of their caste, creed or religion,” said the statement. Each company which is certified by us has to follow our stringent Halal documentation process which also includes a legally abiding document (affidavit) declaring to be Sharia compliant during the certification tenure.”