Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: July 14, 2020, 4:57 AM

July 13 martyrs continue to be torchbearers: JKPM

J&K Peoples Movement (JKPM) on Monday paid tributes to 13 July 1931 martyrs. In a statement, JKPM Vice President Syed Iqbal Tahir said their martyrdom marked the beginning of a long struggle against injustices and oppression meted out to people of J&K at the hands of autocratic rulers.

He said the martyrs laid down their lives against a regime of oppression and tyranny.

“This day is remembered as the beginning of the struggle of the people of Jammu and Kashmir for protecting their dignity and honour and upholding the values of democracy, social justice and human rights,” the JKPM leader remarked, adding sacrifice of the martyrs continues to be the torchbearer for people especially youth of the state in their fight for basic rights, freedom of expression and safeguarding the peculiar identity of J&K.

Tahir said it was the sincerity of their mission that sacrifices of the martyrs were being still remembered by the people of the state with the same spirit, respect and zest.

“JKPM reiterates the resolve to fight for safeguarding honour and dignity of the people of J&K and restoration of peace, justice and civilian liberties,” the statement reads.

