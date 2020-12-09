Justice Magray chairs virtual meeting of PD&SJ, JOs Anantnag

Jammu and Kashmir High Court Judge, also Administrative Judge district Anantnag, Justice Ali Mohammad Magray today held a meeting with the Principal District and Sessions Judge and other Judicial Officers of district Anantnag through virtual mode.

During the meeting, the Administrative Judge impressed upon the Judicial Officers to ensure punctuality, promptness and maintain public confidence and sanctity of the courts.

He directed the Judicial Officers that they should not leave headquarters without the permission of the Administrative Judge and in case of genuine reason they should approach the authority for proper permission.

The Judicial Officers of the district were impressed upon to ensure disposal of long pending matters beyond 10 years in the courts at the earliest possible time so that the litigants are relieved from the courts with satisfaction and confidence.

While impressing upon all the Judicial Officers, Justice Magrey sought adherence to proper maintaining of sanctity, respect, honour and dignity of the courts. He directed the judicial employees working in the courts to be disciplined while attending their duties.