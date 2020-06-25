Justice Magray visits Anantnag courts

Justice Ali Muhammad Magrey, judge H&K High Court Thursday conducted inspection of district courts of Anantnag and took stock of various under construction projects.

Justice Magrey, who is also administrative judge of Anantnag, directed district administration to expedite the process to augment judicial infrastructure for the convenience of litigants, lawyers, staff and general public.

He interacted with Principal District and Sessions Judge, Anantnag, Parvaiz Hussain Kachroo and other judicial officers.

Justice Magrey impressed upon all the judicial officers to work with enthusiasm, compassion and devotion to reach out to the litigants in the delivery of justice.

He asked for strict adherence to SOPs of COVID19, disposal of maximum number of matters pending before various courts with special emphasis on disposal of old cases.

He highlighted that judicial service was divine and everyone must make effort to deliver the divine service to those who deserve protection at the hands of judiciary.

He also held a meeting with district administration and police officers. The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Anantnag, KK Sidha; Senior Superintendent of Police, Sandeep Choudhry and executive engineer R&B Anantnag, Muhammed Ayoub, apart from judicial officers.

The meeting discussed execution of various projects of judicial buildings particularly construction of district court complex at Sarnal.

Construction of Munsiff court complex as well as residential quarters of the judicial officers at Dooru, besides construction of vulnerable witness assistance room in all the courts, construction of Munsiff court complexes at Pahalgam and Shangus along with residential quarters for judicial officers, and other projects also came in for review during the meeting.

Necessary instructions were given to the concerned for speedy completion of these projects.

During the course of inspection, Justice Magrey visited offices of the respective courts to take stock of the existing condition where he also interacted with the staff and listened to their difficulties.

Justice Magrey impressed upon District Mobile Magistrate Traffic (Munsiff) Anantnag to conduct regular traffic checking to ensure that no violation of traffic laws takes place.

Members of Bar Association Anantnag also met Justice Magrey and highlighted their problems.