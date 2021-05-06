Justice Magrey chairs virtual meet of J&K Juvenile Justice Board

Chairman Juvenile Justice Committee, Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey Thursday chaired a virtual meeting with Principal Magistrates of Juvenile Justice Boards of J&K and Ladakh.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that chairing the meeting the chairman suggested creating helplines for care institutions and other institutions in need of help to aid children who have been orphaned due to COVID-19 pandemic besides for the general public.

Justice Magrey stressed on monitoring of institutions to assess the need for medicine, ensuring vaccination, food and health care.

He also stressed on mapping of COVID-19 affected children in Care Institutions and measures to be taken by the state and health authorities for their care and rehabilitation.

Justice Magrey also impressed upon all the Principal Magistrates to ensure that all the distress calls received by the respective helplines should be redressed expeditiously especially with respect to COVID-19 related matters and also with respect to the condition of Observation Home as per the guidelines issued by the Supreme Court of India.

He also inspected SOS Children Village Hyderpora Shelter Home situated at the Sheikhpora, Ompora Budgam.

He was accompanied by Joint Registrar Judicial Abdul Bari and Secretary DLSA Budgam, Fouzia Paul.

On the occasion, Justice Magrey interacted with girl inmates who are in need of care and protection.

He also interacted with the staff and inmates and directed them to take due care of the survivors of violence in addition to providing legal aid.