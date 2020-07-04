Justice Magrey for providing composite accommodation to judicial officers

Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey, judge J&K High Court Saturday visited district court complex, Mominabad here to take review of functioning of district and other subordinate courts.

Justice Magrey who is the administrative judge for the district, during his visit chaired a meeting of judicial officers, prosecution wing including Chief Prosecuting Officers.

While addressing the meeting, Justice Magrey said composite types of residential accommodation having proper security arrangements, facilities like gym, sports, and healthcare and entertainment facilities shall be provided to all judicial officers for their safety and comfortable stay.

He said no judge shall be allowed to work in a situation where he/she were not comfortable. He said security and safety of judicial officers was of prime importance and all their issues related to their accommodation shall be taken into consideration on priority.

Justice Magrey emphasized upon all to comply with the health advisories and SOPs issued by the government and the High Court to ensure smooth functioning of the courts without compromising with the health and safety of the judges, lawyers and litigants.

He stressed upon the judicial officers to make use of technology to reach out to the litigants through virtual mode also so as to ensure that there was access to justice.

The cases which were old and fixed for arguments have to be given priority, so that there was no long wait for the parties.

While interacting with the prosecution wing, Justice Magrey reviewed working of the criminal justice system in the district and emphasized the availability of public prosecutors in every court

Later, Justice Magrey also visited the court rooms and emphasized upon maintaining social distance during the court work at all levels. He also instructed the Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar Shahid Iqbal Choudhary to coordinate with the government to sort out the accommodation issue of the judicial officers posted at district Srinagar.

Principal District & Sessions Judge, Srinagar Abdul Rashid Malik gave a presentation before Justice Magrey with regard to the working of the courts during the current Covid19 pandemic and the steps taken by the district judiciary to ensure there was adherence to the standard operating procedure.

The DC assured his full support to the district judiciary to meet the challenges arising out of the COVID19 pandemic.