Justice Magrey inaugurates LLSA office at Leh

Jammu and Kashmir High Court judge, Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey on Friday inaugurated the office of Ladakh Legal Services Authority (LLSA) at Leh.

Justice Magrey interacted with the Bar members, who congratulated the Justice on becoming first Executive chairman of LLSA.

On October 12, Justice Magrey became the first judge to be nominated as the Executive Chairman of the LLSA following consultation between the Lieutenant Governor Ladakh with the Chief Justice of the Common High Court for J&K and Ladakh.

Many officers and officials of the administration from Leh along with several NGOs, lawyers and Para Legal Volunteers (PLVs) attended the inaugural function.

As Chairperson LLSA, Justice Magrey addressed the authorities on providing legal assistance to the litigants who do not have any source and means to pursue their rightful cases for getting justice.