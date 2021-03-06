Justice Magrey inaugurates mega legal services camp

High Court Judge and Executive Chairman J&K Legal Services Authority Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey Saturday inaugurated the mega legal services camp and awareness programme at Anantnag.

Justice Magrey who was also the chief guest on the occasion was accompanied by Justice VinodChatterjiKoul, High Court judge.

The programme was organised by the District Legal Services Authority Anantnag in collaboration with district administration Anantnag.

Speaking at the event, Justice Magreyemphasised that access to justice is essential for rule of law and for this to happen, this new model of holding legal services camp is required which would not only make people aware about their entitlements and procedural aspects relating to the same but also connect them to the welfare schemes meant for them.

He said that earlier there was a focus on creating awareness and now there is a need to affect paradigm shift from awareness to empowerment.

Justice Koul in his address complemented the DLSA for organising such a mega event and expressed hope that legal services institutions will reach the far flung areas to provide legal aid to the weak and needy.

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Anantnag, AnshulGarg, in his address highlighted various government schemes launched by the government and apprised the chief guest about the achievements made so far.

Principal District and Sessions Judge, Anantnag, Naseer Ahmad Dar, who is also Chairman of DLSA Anantnag delivered the welcome address whereas Secretary DLSA AnantnagRafia Hassan proposed the vote of thanks.

During the camp, Anantnag district administration presented a vivid and enlightening display of various works.

The chief guest visited each stall and took firsthand experience of activities of each department.

Later, the chief guest distributed certificates and assistance under various schemes to the beneficiaries present there.

About 1000 people were provided with benefits under various schemes on the spot.

Before inaugurating the camp, Justice Magrey visited the proposed site for District Court Complex Anantnag at village Sarnal and the District Court Complex where he had a meeting with regard to judicial infrastructure in the district.

He also inspected the courts and had interaction with members of the Bar.

He directed the Judicial Officers to ensure maximum disposal especially the old cases.