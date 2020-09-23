Justice Magrey reviews infrastructural works in Ganderbal

Justice Ali Muhammad Magrey, Judge High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and chairman, Building and Infrastructure Committee District Courts of Kashmir division on Wednesday chaired a meeting to review infrastructural works under way in Ganderbal district.

He convened the meeting through Video Conferencing with the Judicial Officers, District Administration Ganderbal and the Officers of R&B div. Ganderbal.

Justice Magrey highlighted the need and requirement of infrastructure in the subordinate courts for better administration of Justice, and added that no inconvenience or problem should be faced by the Bar members and Litigants within the Court premises and as such infrastructure needs to be Bar and Litigant friendly.

While speaking on the occasion he said that the issue regarding allotment of evacuee land for the construction of proposed new Court Complex Ganderbal has been already taken up with the Government and will be resolved soon.

He also said that in this regard DPR has been already prepared by the R&B (PWD) Department.

The Justice directed the District Collector to speed up the land acquisition case of the Munsiff Court Kangan for which indent has already been placed by the District Collector.

Principal District Judge paid gratitude to the Infrastructure Committee of the High Court for lending momentum to the infrastructure related matters.

The meeting among others was attended by Pr. District & Sessions Judge, Muhammad Yousuf Wani, Chief Judicial Magistrate, Farooq Ahmad Bhat, District Development Commissioner, Shafqat Iqbal, Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Executive Engineer R&B Division Ganderbal, Judicial Officers of the District and District Information Officer.