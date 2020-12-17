Kashmir, Today's Paper
Justice Magrey visits Kulgam, reviews status of judiciary work projects

High Court Judge and Chairman Building and Infrastructure Committee, Justice Ali Muhammad Magrey Thursday visited south Kashmir’s Kulgam district and took stock of the works on the District Court Complex that were under execution of the J&K Housing Board.

On the occasion, Justice Magrey directed the concerned to take concrete steps and ensure completion of the District Court Complex within the stipulated time.

He also inspected the newly-constructed ADR complex, the work on which has been completed by the executing agency Roads and Buildings department.

Later, Justice Magrey chaired a meeting of the officers at Dak Bungalow Chawalgam where he took a detailed review of the ongoing judiciary work projects.

He directed the concerned to ensure completion of work projects well in time and expedite the process to augment judicial infrastructure for the convenience of litigants, lawyers, staff and the general public. Justice Magrey also interacted with judicial officers and members of the bar association who brought several issues to his notice.

He impressed upon them to work with enthusiasm, compassion and devotion to reach out to the litigants and ensure delivery of justice. He was accompanied by Justice Vinod Chaterji Koul.

The meeting was attended by Principal District and Sessions Judge, Kulgam, Muhammad Ashraf Malik; District Development Commissioner, Showkat Aijaz Bhat, Executive Engineer R&B and Deputy Director J&K Housing Board.

