Kamalkote residents seek early construction of underground bunkers

Residents of Kamalkote area village along the Line of Control (LoC) on Thursday demanded construction of underground bunkers, almost two weeks after the authorities started work on 50 community bunkers in Hajipeer sector here.

More than 20 villages fall in Kamalkote sector, having around 25,000 households. These villages have over the years bore the brunt of cross-LoC shelling.

“We have been demanding that the government should also approve community bunkers in our area, but unfortunately no one is listening to our pleas,” said Tariq Ahmad, a local.

Faisal Iqbal, who is Sarpanch of Dardkote village, said neglecting Hajipeer sector vis-à-vis construction of bunkers was injustice with people living in the entire area.

Nadeem Akbar Abassi, ex-Sarpanch of Gawalta village said living on the LoC was a “hellish experience.” “Our lives are constantly at risk. We don’t know what will happen next,” he said, adding the government was doing nothing for their safety.

The community bunkers in Uri are being constructed after a gap of 15 years as most of the bunkers were destroyed in 2005 devastating earthquake. In February this year, J&K home department had sanctioned 125 community bunkers for Baramulla and Kupwara districts with an aim to build shelters and safeguard human lives along the LoC from the arbitrary cross-border shelling

Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Uri, Reyaz Ahmad Malik said construction work on bunkers in Kamalkote sector will be taken up in the second phase. “The first phase covers Hajipeer sector,” he said.