Kashmir, Today's Paper
Irfan Raina
Ganderbal,
UPDATED: August 25, 2020, 1:38 AM

Kangan: 3 injured in bear attack

Three persons including a teenager were injured when a bear attacked them in this district on Monday.

Reports said the wild bear attacked the trio in Wani Mohallah of Kangan town after the animal appeared suddenly in an agriculture field, where the women were working.

The women raised hue and cry, attracting the attention of some locals. All the injured were immediately rushed to Trauma Hospital Kangan for treatment.

An official said one of the injured, a woman, was referred to Srinagar’s SKIMS hospital for advanced treatment.

