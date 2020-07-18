Kangan Landslide | Srinagar-Leh highway remains closed for 2nd day

The Srinagar-Leh highway remained closed for second consecutive day on Saturday following a landslide in Bonibagh village of Kangan along the strategic road in this district on Friday.

A Border Roads Organisation (BRO) official said that men and machinery were on job since yesterday to clear the debris from the highway.

He said the landslide has hit around 250 feet road stretch. He said many large boulders have got buried under the debris.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate Kangan Hakim Tanveer Ahmed said the road will be partially cleared and re-opened for traffic by this evening.

Apart from blocking the road, the landslide had damaged a residential house and 20 shops in the village located on the highway. There was, however, no loss of life reported in the incident.

The landslide had occurred in the late afternoon, creating panic and shock among people of the highway village.

The authoirities had on Friday sought help of the Border Roads Organisation to clear the debris from the spot.